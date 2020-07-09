Their leggings are softer than butta and their bike shorts have become our summer uniform. Lululemon is the luxe activewear brand that we'd gladly live in 24/7...if our wallets permitted us to do so. But, it just so happens that today is our lucky day: Lululemon's Warehouse Sale is here — and there are a lot of wear-everyday essentials worth carting up before they sell out completely (update: many sizes already are).
Here's what to know: The promo will only last five days and sample sale rules apply — meaning new markdowns will drop every day in order to keep the selection fresh. Without further ado, we combed through the still-in-stock offerings and have rounded them up ahead.
Click on to shop — and, be sure to bookmark this page as we continue to update it with new sale scores throughout the week.
