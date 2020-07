Need Supply & Totokaelo To Close Their Doors Amidst COVID-19

Jill Wenger, with her unique sense of style and vast knowledge of under-the-radar brands, opened indie retailer Totokaelo in Seattle in 2009. Within six years, it was profitable . The multi-brand retailer, which has store locations in New York City and Seattle, is often likened to Dover Street Market and the former fashion mecca Opening Ceremony , which also closed in January to focus on its in-house brand after being acquired by New Guard Group. Like DSM and OC, walking into Totokaelo was akin to entering an art exhibition, rather than a store, with clothing from some of fashion’s most prolific and experimental designers, like Haider Ackerman and Yohji Yamamoto, lining the walls of the aesthetically pleasing spaces.