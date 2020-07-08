Need Supply & Totokaelo To Close Their Doors Amidst COVID-19

Need Supply opened its doors in 1996 to sell vintage Levi’s to the fashion-minded in Richmond, Virginia. It wasn’t long before Chris Bossola, the founder and CEO of the company, expanded the lineup that, prior to this news, included popular brands like Ganni, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and Nanushka. In 2008, its e-commerce site, which has also become known for its artful editorials, went live, offering the expertly curated selection to a worldwide audience.