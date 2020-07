Trump Just Called Black Lives Matter A “Symbol Of Hate,” Further Stoking Division

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump attacked the Black Lives Matter movement , calling the rallying cry a “symbol of hate,” despite never taking such a firm stance against white supremacist symbols and organizing. Of course this comes as no surprise, as Trump has repeatedly made nods to his far right supporters. This time, it's personal for the president, whose comments about Black Lives Matter came in response to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plans to paint the phrase as part of a mural outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. Trump was quick to criticize the decision, along with the city’s plan to cut the New York Police Department’s budget by $1 billion.