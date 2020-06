Trump has long looked down on communities of color going against his agenda, ignoring the cries of thousands of protestors who, for weeks, have stood against police brutality of Black people in America. However, just a few months ago, at the peak of COVID-19, Trump was praising protesters against statewide lockdowns . Those protestors, who were mostly white and donning MAGA hats, stood outside the homes of state leaders with rifles and other firearms. They made open threats and Trump referred to them in press conferences as "great people." But examples where the president has supported white supremacy aren't all recent either: In 2017, he called white nationalists who wreaked havoc during the Charlottesville rallies “very fine people.”