The show isn’t all seaside cliffs, courtyards, and breathtaking pools, though. Warrior Nun tells the story of Ava (Alba Baptista) who dies, and when she comes to she suddenly has a holy relic in her back — or an actual “halo.” Whether she likes it or not, she’s now part of the Order of the Cruciform Sword and is tasked to help fight off the oncoming demons. It takes a lot of convincing for Ava to go along with any of this, but as she learns throughout the series she’s much stronger than she initially realized.