If you start watching Netflix’s Warrior Nun for the breathtaking scenery, you’re doing something right. The new series is set against the backdrop of the Catholic Church in Spain meaning that we are getting some hauntingly gorgeous looks at different cathedrals and churches, along with the sunny coast of Spain. The series is set in Andalusia, Spain, and actually filmed on location in Andalusia, Spain , and after watching Warrior Nun you just might have dreams of booking your next vacation (hey, we can still hope for the future, right?) for — you guessed it — Andalusia, Spain.