The title of Netflix's new series Warrior Nun may seem self-explanatory. You'd be correct in assuming that it is about nuns who are warriors, for a start. And yes, most of the cast of Warrior Nun play nuns who are warriors. But there's so much more to this series based on the manga Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. There's a whole Warrior Nun mythology to learn, and hopefully this character guide can help you keep track of the sprawling season 1 storyline.
Warrior Nun is about an orphan who gains superpowers and learns that it is her destiny to fight alongside a sisterhood, called the Order of the Cruciform Sword or OCS, who protects the world from demons. The show might remind you of Buffy The Vampire Slayer at times, because of the demons, and Orphan Black at other times, because of the many science fiction mysteries that arise.
There aren't any major Hollywood stars in the cast, but that actually adds to the world they're creating. Almost everyone in this cast is either just starting out in their acting career or better known internationally, so we'll help you catch up.
Here are the main characters in Warrior Nun, what they're after, and who plays them.