The title of Netflix's new series Warrior Nun may seem self-explanatory. You'd be correct in assuming that it is about nuns who are warriors, for a start. And yes, most of the cast of Warrior Nun play nuns who are warriors. But there's so much more to this series based on the manga Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. There's a whole Warrior Nun mythology to learn, and hopefully this character guide can help you keep track of the sprawling season 1 storyline.