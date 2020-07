Tax Day Is Coming Up — What To Know If You Need To File An Extension

If you knew you were getting a refund, maybe you already filed your taxes well before the deadline, especially in a time of financial stress for so many people, though according to MarketWatch , over half the people who have yet to file will also probably be getting money back. But there are plenty of reasons why many people still haven’t filed their 2019 tax returns. Maybe you’re missing a few documents that will take a while to obtain, or maybe you know you owe taxes but are unable to pay it in full right now. Whatever the case, if you don’t think you can file your taxes properly by July 15th, you can request an extension — though you'll get charged penalties and interest if you owe taxes and can’t pay in full, getting an extension can help reduce some of those penalties.