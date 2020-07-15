It seems every week there's a new way to watch your favorite shows, whether it on your computer, on mobile, on TV, at the beach, jumping out of an airplane... Sorry, I got trapped in a Quibi ad for a second there. You now have even more choices, because on July 15, NBC Universal dropped its brand-spanking new streaming service. Peacock features a ton of great shows and a bunch of brand-new series, too.
But first, some good news: Much like like Hulu did when it first launched, Peacock has paid and free subscriptions. If you opt for the free Peacock streaming, you'll only get to watch a fraction of its library, and there will be ads. If you want to pay, to the tune of $4.99 a month or $49.99 per year ($29.99 if you pre-order), you get more stuff to watch — about 20,000 hours of movies, shows, sports, comedy, news, and original programming.
It might feel like a lot to sign up for one more streaming service, but as networks start to take their own programs back from Netflix and Hulu (The Office is moving over to Peacock in 2021), you'll probably have to sign up to see reruns of your faves and new episodes of shows like This Is Us.
But it's still a commitment, so before you type in all your info, here are the best shows you're signing up to watch.