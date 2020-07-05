Desperados stars Nasim Pedrad as Wesley, a 30-something who just can't get it together. Her eggs are dying! She can't get a job! She can't pay her bills, and she can't find love! When Wesley meets Sean (Lamorne Morris) on a blind date, he decides within seconds that they're not right for each other. Minutes later, Wesley meets Jared (Robbie Amell), a man she thinks could actually be the love of her life... as long as she continues to hide her true personality. They date, have a magical time, and then Jared appears to ghost her, which means Wesley drunkenly sends an angry email and then has to fly to Mexico to delete it before Jared sees it. Hilarious hijinks ensue, and, what do you know — Sean is at the Mexican resort where Wesley is staying, too!