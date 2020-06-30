Fertility Diary: I’ve Spent $4,000 Trying To Get Pregnant During COVID-19

There are so many appointments and medicines next that it’s dizzying. I have a monitoring appointment on May 21, and a nurse calls later that day and gives me the green light to start injections. Gonal-F in the mornings and Menopur in the evenings. Clomid for 5 days. On May 25, 27, and 29, I have even more monitoring appointments. On May 27, they increased my Menopur dosage and added Cetrotide to my evening routine. On May 30, I take my Gonal-F and go in for monitoring. They instruct me to inject hCG and my Lupron trigger shots at exactly 11 p.m. — this is so the drugs that tell my body to ovulate are taken exactly 36 hours before my egg retrieval. On May 31, I have my last appointment to have bloodwork done to ensure my body absorbed the trigger. Finally, I get a night off from injections and get ready for the egg retrieval the next day.