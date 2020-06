Fertility Diary: I’ve Spent $4,000 Trying To Get Pregnant During COVID-19

One pleasant surprise that’s come out of the pandemic is that I get to see more of my son, even when I have appointments several times a week. Since the shelter in place in our city began, we have had family dinner every single night — something we were never able to do before. My son and husband sit with me while I do my shots in the evening. My husband, a photographer, has been documenting every step of the way. My family gives me hope. They have offered me the love and support I need as we try as hard as we can to have a second baby. Even if it doesn't work out, I know they will all be there for me, no matter what I need. For this I’m incredibly appreciative and blessed.