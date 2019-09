I'm still occasionally getting migraines, and I'm still reckoning with having a thinner ponytail, but it's a relief to not have an IUD. The moral of the story is that, while IUDs are highly effective and work well for many people, an IUD might not be the best form of birth control for you to be on — even if it seems like the most convenient method and everyone else is doing it . Talk to your gynecologist about what your choices are, and really consider the possible side effects of each option. There simply isn't a one-size-fits-all birth control method. Your body is unique, and you have a right to access the kind of birth control that's just perfect for you — even if it takes some trial-and-error to find it.