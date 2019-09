"Visual auras are the most common [type of aura], but they can involve sensation and speech as well," Dr. Green says. An estimated 18% of women get migraines , and 15-20% of them will experience an aura along with it. While women aren't necessarily more likely to get auras, having an aura can be tied to increased estrogen levels, which can come from taking birth control pills, Dr. Green says. Prescription medications from your neurologist can help lessen the pain of an attack better than an OTC drug (such as Excedrin and Advil). And neurologists say you should take your medication as soon as you see or feel your aura come on. But even if you take it right away, it can't always stop the rest of the symptoms from happening.