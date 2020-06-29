After spending many, many months indoors recently, it's very possible that you already know your way around a good cyber sale. But just when you thought you'd be swapping screen time for sunshine in honor of one star-spangled holiday this weekend, let us remind you that the 4th of July is also a major moment for some of the year's biggest markdowns on everything furniture, decor, rugs, and more.
And while we're on the topic of that stay-at-home life we've grown accustomed to as of late, we'd like to point out that many of our R29 readers' favorite finds over lockdown (fire pits, desk chairs, and breathable bedding, to name a few) are having their prices slashed, all in the name of patriotism as July 4 draws near. So we're breaking down the top holiday deals by category featuring the season's most-loved home items so you're well-prepared to ride the wave of promotions that's on its way. With discounts of up to 70% off from popular retailers like Wayfair and Lulu and Georgia, it'll be worth the extra few minutes at your computer. The more efficient your sale shopping, the more time you've got to soak up that all-too-precious vitamin D, so click through our roundup of unmissable steals ahead and keep checking back — we'll be updating this list as long as the markdowns are marching in.
