What is perhaps most striking about Monday’s decision is that it marked the third time Chief Justice John Roberts has stood on the more progressive side of Supreme Court issues ending in a split vote in just the past two weeks. Earlier in June, he wrote in favor of upholding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) , and against job discrimination that impacts gay and transgender workers . This is a recent wave of progressive votes for Roberts, who was first appointed as Chief Justice in 2003 by former President George W. Bush, still does not discount his past. Bush was known throughout his presidency for his anti-abortion stance, and Roberts has a storied history of supporting conservatism in the court room.