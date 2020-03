It’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 87th Birthday & Fans Are Honoring Her In The Best Ways

Ginsburge has been taking a stand for women for pretty much her whole life, which we got to see in the 2018 documentary RBG and the 2019 film On the Basis of Sex . These films show the audience how much she has persisted through the years to get to where she is today, including entering Harvard as one of just nine women in a class of 500 men and becoming the first woman to ever join the Harvard Law Review. She also helped care for her husband, Martin , who had testicular cancer at the time, and their toddler — all while putting herself through law school.