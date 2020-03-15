Story from Politics

It’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 87th Birthday & Fans Are Honoring Her In The Best Ways

Hedy Phillips
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty/DVF.
Today is U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 87th birthday, and thousands of people celebrated with her on Twitter. Ginsburg has given us some of the most inspirational quotes and pieces of advice over the years, most prominently speaking out on feminism and abortion rights. It’s no wonder this badass, who also just beat cancer for the fourth time, has been dubbed Notorious RBG.
RBG’s many adoring fans, who have not only inked her face on their bodies but have outwardly supported her and her work on the Supreme Court, have been posting pictures, memes, GIFs (including ones of her incredible workout), and a whole host of inspirational words today. Ginsburg has been gathering these fans since being appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton. 
Ginsburge has been taking a stand for women for pretty much her whole life, which we got to see in the 2018 documentary RBG and the 2019 film On the Basis of Sex. These films show the audience how much she has persisted through the years to get to where she is today, including entering Harvard as one of just nine women in a class of 500 men and becoming the first woman to ever join the Harvard Law Review. She also helped care for her husband, Martin, who had testicular cancer at the time, and their toddler — all while putting herself through law school. 
She is, without a doubt, an inspiration to women everywhere and deserves to enjoy her birthday accordingly today. To celebrate her big day with her, we found some of our favorite birthday messages from Twitter. Some are inspiring and some made us laugh, but they all honor Ginsberg for the icon that she is.
Some people shared how inspiring RBG is.
Some people sent her funny messages.
This person even made her a cake!
And of course some people took the opportunity to remind everyone to wash their hands and stay away from RBG during this coronavirus outbreak.
