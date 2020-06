In a new win for the fight for reproductive rights, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Louisiana’s abortion law , which required doctors at clinics to have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30 miles, was unconstitutional. The law, which first came to be in 2014, was challenged last fall by two Louisiana medical professionals and the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport clinic. They ruled that patients seeking abortions would only have access to one doctor in the area, a case that was brought to the Supreme Court by the Center for Reproductive Rights . According to the New York Times, if this law was not overturned, it would have left the state with one single abortion clinic