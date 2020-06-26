This Cult-Favorite Destination For Dresses Launched A Bridal Line

Since its launch in 2013, the New York City-based brand has become known for its boho, feminine dresses, and gained a cult following among shoppers with a vintage-esque aesthetic. The launch into bridal is fitting given that founder, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, was inspired to start LoveShackFancy after designing dresses for the bridesmaids at her wedding. In fact, even prior to this launch, many fans of the brand have opted for dresses from the main line for their nuptials.