Why Tennessee’s Quickly Passed Abortion Ban Is Racist

The fight for Black lives is inextricably linked to the fight against abortion bans like Tennessee’s. Black women like Scott have been fighting racist reproductive restrictions for years, and it’s unacceptable that they should continue that fight alone any longer. White supremacy reaches into every aspect of life in America, and that includes reproductive politics. That’s why Black women founded reproductive justice , a revolutionary way of thinking that contextualized abortion within a broader human rights framework “to maintain personal bodily autonomy, have children, not have children, and parent the children we have in safe and sustainable communities.” For white people who posted a #BlackoutTuesday square, who bought a book on anti-racism for the first time, who are finally opening their eyes to the pervasive reality of violent white supremacy in this country, it’s well past time to extend that outrage to racist abortion bans.