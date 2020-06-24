Pixi’s Glow Tonic Never Goes On Sale — Until This Week

It's one thing for a company to offer an exciting sale — but when you get a markdown on a cult-classic product in limited-edition packaging and a jumbo size that's only ever available to buy in-store in two different parts of the world, that's like winning the lottery.
Fans of the beloved Pixi Glow Tonic hit the jackpot this week: On June 24 and 25, the London-based brand is having a two-day sale on its Glow Tonic in a humongous 500 ml pump bottle with a limited-edition rose gold label. Launched 20 years ago, the toner rose to fame for its affordable, alcohol-free formula that gently works to brighten and soothe using ingredients like glycolic acid and aloe vera extract — without stinging or drying out the skin like many toners are known to do.
Another advantage of the sale is that the 500 ml bottle has typically only been available in-person at Pixi boutique stores in Los Angeles and London. For this flash sale, customers will be able to snag the jumbo packaging on the brand's website for the very first time. For reference, the typical offerings are 100 ml for $15 and 250 ml for $29. This value size, complete with a pump dispenser, is priced at $46, which means about $12 worth of savings.
If you've got your heart set on this deal, you'll want to add to cart quickly, as there's no guarantee of how long supplies will last. Given the Glow Tonic's cult following and the fact that it's never available in this packaging and size online, it's safe to assume that these bottles will fly off the digital shelves.
