Upgrade Your Home Manicure With Olive & June’s 20% Off Sale

At this point, you may tout yourself as an at-home manicure enthusiast — or, at the very least, you've made the best out of these DIY-nail days. When it comes to the polishes and tools that help our self-run salons operate, the ever-popular Olive & June is unparalleled. Even the savviest, most steady-handed of us have come to rely on The Poppy or feel strongly supported by the brand's indestructible topcoat. And today, those gems along with everything else on the site is now 20% off.
Over the weekend, the Los Angeles-based nail brand and local beauty hot spot announced a surprise sitewide summer sale. All we need to do in order to score the sweet discount? Add our favorites to cart and enter the promo code SUNNY at checkout. Meaning that polishes retailing for $8 are now knocked down to $6.40, bestselling sets ranging from $40 to $88 will be available for $32 to $70.40, and the deals go on. Below, our favorite discounted buys for nailing your at-home manicures.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement