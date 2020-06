“This is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket, and there are so many incredible qualified women," she said in an interview . "If you want to heal this nation right now – my party, yes, but our nation – this is sure a hell of a way to do it.” While it could be true that Klobuchar feels it’s best for the position to go to someone who isn’t a white woman,it is likely that Klobuchar's record precluded her from being VP. The VP vetting process is a rigorous one, and there are parts of Klobuchar's record that have been under the microscope.