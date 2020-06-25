The Netflix Star System Has A Bright & Dimpled New Sun In Wolfgang Novogratz

View this post on Instagram
It takes a village! Wow, thank you so much to all the people around the world who are watching and supporting Feel The Beat. I feel so lucky to have been part of such a sweet story that’s making people feel so good. Congratulations to every cast and crew member who worked so hard to make a really positive and kindhearted film. I’m very proud to be part of this movie. #netflix #netflixfilm #feelthebeat
View this post on Instagram
It was such a pleasure being directed by Elissa Down in Feel The Beat. She was so collaborative and full of fun ideas throughout filming, and easily has one of the craziest (in a good way) senses of humor I’ve ever been around! One thing she did that I loved, was that she gave @sofiacarson and I a week long rehearsal period before filming, where we all worked on the script together, improvised, and as one, discovered our characters’ backstory and relationship. She LOVES movies, and it was so much fun talking endlessly about our favorite filmmakers, genres, actors, and moments in movie history. I’m very excited for you all to see all of her hard work and storytelling talent. #netflix #netflixfamily #feelthebeat