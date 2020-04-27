Meet The Cast Of Netflix’s Thirsty High School Comedy Never Have I Ever

In 2020, Netflix is the place for teen comedies. From On My Block and I Am Not Okay With This to Sex Education and (the tragically cancelled) American Vandal, there’s always at least one high school squad on the streamer worth hanging with. Now, Mindy Kaling is bringing us one more gang you're going to want to kick it with on her show Never Have I Ever.
In the series, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a less-than-popular Indian-American teen recovering from a hellish year, attempts to reinvent her image by checking all the boxes on her high school bucket list. Her number one priority is hooking up with a “stone cold hottie.” (“Like a guy from a sports team,” Devi explains in the teaser. “He can be dumb, I don’t care.”)
Devi is hardly a shrinking wallflower: She’s ambitious, occasionally angry, and ruthless when it comes to getting what she wants. Fortunately, her friends are at her side to make sure she doesn’t fling herself too far into the deep end. (Or, you know, to egg her on. What are friends for?)
Never Have I Ever features a cast of mostly fresh faces. Click through to meet your new favorite friends.