Today, Queens-born womenswear designer LaQuan Smith announced his first-ever exclusive capsule collection with a U.S. retailer: Revolve.
Launching on Wednesday, the eight-piece collection is made up of white, black, and nude bike shorts, fitted dresses, bodysuits, and more pieces that are perfect for your next night out — via Houseparty, of course. Just like his eponymous line, the LaQuan Smith x Revolve capsule is full of silhouettes designed to make women look and feel their very best, including a transparent mesh mini dress, a long-sleeved ultra-crop-top, and a ‘90s-esque polyurethane skirt that we can’t help but wish we’d seen on Cher Horowitz back in the day.
"I chose to partner with Revolve as their brand, like mine, truly appreciates the unapologetic glamour within women,” Smith says. “I’m looking forward to not only introducing a new audience to LaQuan Smith but also acquainting Revolve to a diverse group of women who inspire and make my brand what it is today.” Smith’s brand is beloved by many celebrities, the most notable being Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, and Beyoncé (casual). And now, thanks to the just-launched LaQuan Smith x Revolve exclusive collection, it’s easier than ever before to be added to that star-studded list.
While it is his first-ever U.S. partner, this isn't LaQuan Smith's collaboration debut. Back in 2018, the designer worked alongside the design team at UK-based fast fashion brand ASOS to create an affordable and size-inclusive collection of glamorous styles for both men and women. Today, it's still regarded as one of fashion's most notable high-low collabs.
Shop all the pieces — priced between $195 and $420 — from Smith's latest collab now, exclusively on Revolve.com, by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
