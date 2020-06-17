"I chose to partner with Revolve as their brand, like mine, truly appreciates the unapologetic glamour within women,” Smith says. “I’m looking forward to not only introducing a new audience to LaQuan Smith but also acquainting Revolve to a diverse group of women who inspire and make my brand what it is today.” Smith’s brand is beloved by many celebrities, the most notable being Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, and Beyoncé (casual). And now, thanks to the just-launched LaQuan Smith x Revolve exclusive collection, it’s easier than ever before to be added to that star-studded list.