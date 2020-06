Right now, Twitter users are asking their friends and followers to share their own or their favorite Black-owned businesses . While sifting through social media responses is one way to find spots to support, there were over 650 tweets containing the phrase " Black-owned businesses " shared in the last hour alone. So if you're looking to find a Black-owned business quickly — perhaps in time for take-out dinner tonight — there are also many useful resources online and in the app store that can help.