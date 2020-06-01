Following the police killing of George Floyd last Monday, protests have broken out across the country. We encourage everyone to join the fight by marching in local protests, signing online petitions, donating, and calling your elected officials, but there's another way to fight systemic racial inequality, and that's by putting your money where your mouth is. Make a commitment to support Black-owned businesses in your area.
Right now, Twitter users are asking their friends and followers to share their own or their favorite Black-owned businesses. While sifting through social media responses is one way to find spots to support, there were over 650 tweets containing the phrase "Black-owned businesses" shared in the last hour alone. So if you're looking to find a Black-owned business quickly — perhaps in time for take-out dinner tonight — there are also many useful resources online and in the app store that can help.
Ahead are top-ranking websites and apps that allow you to locate and patronize Black-owned businesses in your area. Download these apps and visit these websites to find restaurants, stores, and a variety of different establishments all founded by Black entrepreneurs.