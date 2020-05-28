Exclusive: Princess Mia Of Genovia’s 16th Day In Quarantine Has Arrived

“Oh, really?” I asked, as Michael got up from all the pillows the twins had buried him under and came to rub my shoulders, as he could tell I was having a very stressful day. But not even his manly hands could not rub away my anxiety. “The people of my country are suing to get me to open up again to cruise ships and tourists, the exact things that will bring more cases of the virus here, and you think there’s good news?”

