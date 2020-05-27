Hailey Bieber’s Reformation Dress Is Perfect For Summer — & Still Available To Shop

This year Memorial Day Weekend wasn’t all parades and barbecues like we’re used to, but, even with the change of plans, Hailey Bieber found not one, but two occasions to get all dressed up for. And by a stroke of holiday luck, her dreamy blue Reformation dress from last weekend’s festivities is still available to shop in nearly every size.
The Gavin dress, which the 23-year-old model featured on her Instagram page, with a caption that reads “happy hb,” is dusty blue with dainty red flowers, and features cap sleeves, an open-back, and a midi silhouette. In Bieber’s post, which has since been seen (and probably saved) by over 1.3 million people, the dress’s extra-high slit and flirty cut-out back are in full view, as is her glowing skin.
Advertisement
This isn’t the first time Bieber’s been spotted wearing the cult-favorite sustainable brand. Earlier this year, while filming for her husband Justin Bieber's YouTube series Seasons, Hailey wore a white, daisy-covered maxi dress from Reformation. Unlike that dress, though, this one isn’t completely sold out — not even close.
Rather, for $218, you can still get your hands on the Gavin dress in almost every size available on the brand’s website, from 0 to 12. The style also comes in eight other colorways, including basic black, navy, and forest green, as well as a number of floral prints.
In addition to her Reformation sundress, Bieber was also spotted over the long weekend wearing matching hot pink outfits with Justin at his Beverly Hills basketball game — her look being a baby tank from Brandy Melville, which she paired pink track shorts and Nike Air Force 1s, and his a pair of pink basketball shorts courtesy of his brand Drew House. While her exact pink tank isn’t still available, the same one in white is. *Buys at-home dye kit immediately.*
Shop all of Hailey Bieber’s Memorial Day Weekend looks, including her Reformation Gavin dress, below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement