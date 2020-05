Trump Is Not Reacting Well To Twitter’s New Fact-Checking Warning

Tuesday marks the first time Twitter has applied a fact-checking disclaimer to any of President Donald Trump’s tweets in an effort to combat misinformation and disputed claims made on the app — and let's just say he is not too thrilled by this development. Twitter’s actions come after long-standing criticism that the company is too hands-off in terms of policing misinformation spread by world leaders, specifically Trump, who has notoriously used the platform as public communication for the duration of his presidency. In response to the company's fact-checking initiative, Trump threatened to “strongly regulate” or shut down social media platforms, echoing past accusations that the social media platform is election meddling