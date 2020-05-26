Carrie Underwood Is Getting Her Own Very Personal Show

Fans of country superstar Carrie Underwood will be pleased to know that they’re getting a personal invitation into her life with brand new series Mike and Carrie: God & Country.
The new show, created in partnership with Christian non-profit organization I Am Second, will show Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher (a former hockey star) opening up about the highs and the lows of their relationship. In the ten years that they’ve been married, the couple has been through a number of things that shook up their faith, including a nasty fall that required major surgery and three devastating miscarriages.
View this post on Instagram
Driven to perfection in a career that demands nothing less, Mike Fisher made hockey his life’s pursuit. But, when he reached the top, he found success a lonely companion. Watch Mike’s story at the link in our bio and tune in this Wednesday for Ep 1 of the new series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country!
Fortunately, the parents of two are still going strong after a decade of experiencing life together, and now they’re opening up about their struggles for God & Country. If you’re expecting a full-length Kardashian-style reality series from the stars, no dice; God & Country is a limited film series with just four parts. But what you will see, Underwood and Wood promise, will be inspirational.
“We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it,” said the country singer in a statement. “And maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God.”
Mike and Carrie: God & Country will premiere on iamsecond.com on May 27. Check out the emotional trailer below:
