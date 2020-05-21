Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Reportedly “On A Break” After Almost 3 Years Together

Quarantine is a surefire way to find out if your relationship can go the distance, but it looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are pumping the breaks. Us Weekly reports that the couple, who first went public on Instagram in October 2017, are on a break due to the issues Disick is dealing with during quarantine, which include checking into a rehab center for the trauma he's been dealing with these past few years.
“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source told Us Weekly. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”
This news comes after a rehab center leaked a photo of Disick on the premises, prompting him to check out immediately.
"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," his lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ, clarifying that the decision was not related to alcohol or drug use.
A source told Us Weekly that quarantine has "taken a toll" on Disick and "brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”
Speaking to E! News, another source claimed, "Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."
If the pair have split, even temporarily, they'd join a growing number of celebs who have called it quits during quarantine. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, and Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have each announced their respective splits in lockdown — but none of them are about to have the whole thing documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
