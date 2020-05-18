Megan Fox’s Husband Posts Odd Message As She’s Seen With Machine Gun Kelly

It looks like Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green may be trying to compete with Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy when it comes to messy pandemic splits. While Fox and Green have not publicly confirmed rumors that their 10-year marriage is coming to an end, Green posted an Instagram caption that seemed to vaguely refer to their possible situation after Fox was spotted out with...Machine Gun Kelly.
Why is it always Machine Gun Kelly? The actor and musician made headlines a few months ago when he was seen with his BFF Pete Davidson's ex, Kate Beckinsale. Now on Friday, he was photographed with his Midnight In The Switchgrass co-star Megan Fox as they drove around Calabasas, California, per People. Production on the film was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like the pair are keeping the spirit of the set alive.
While the public scratched their heads over this outing, Green appeared to give his two cents on Instagram. On Saturday — Fox's birthday — he posted a picture of a butterfly with this cryptic caption:
"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it."
It's not clear if any of this means the end is nigh for the pair (People also spotted both actors without their respective wedding rings) but Fox did file for divorce against Green back in 2015, only to have a change of heart. The two share three children, Bodhi Green, 6, Noah Green, 7, and Journey Green, 3.
It's worth remembering that that Beckinsale-Machine Gun Kelly sighting ending up being nothing, so it's possible he's just a gregarious Hollywood grocery-shopping helper. The butterflies, though, I can't explain.
Reps for Green and Fox did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
