Kate Beckinsale Had The Best Response To Those Machine Gun Kelly Rumors

Kate Beckinsale is getting ahead of the gossip mill by clearing up the public misconception about her dating life. The Underworld actress made headlines once again after she was seen party hopping with rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) after Sunday’s Golden Globes.
Paparazzi snapped photos of the stars leaving seen leaving a soiree held at the Chateau Marmont together, and fans immediately assumed that the stars were dating. However, Beckinsale made sure to dead those rumors on social media with a quickness.
When one of the actress’s 3 million Instagram followers brought up the rumor on a completely unrelated post (involving her cat and a particularly unfortunate incident with a glass of rose), Beckinsale didn’t hesitate to address it head on.
"Machine gun Kelly Really? I'm out!!!" posted one follower. "You are now infected."
Beckinsale didn't miss a beat. “Why don't you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wild fires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a fucking life," the Brit replied. Ouch.
Special interest in what now appears to be a baseless rumor stems from the complicated implications of a Beckinsale-Baker love connection. Beckinsale was recently romantically linked to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, and the pair had a brief (but PDA-packed) fling before going their separate ways.
Davidson also happens to be very close friends with the “Wild Boy” rapper, who cheered on the couple during the short time that they were together. You can see how that could potentially be more than a little problematic.
Both Beckinsale and Baker have denied being involved with each other beyond friendly interactions, with the musician even taking to Twitter to call out the "false headlines." Just like Brad Pitt's rumored relationship with Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat, there's nothing to see here, folks. Case closed.
