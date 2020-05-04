Scott Disick’s Lawyer Shares Details Of His Rehab Stay

After reports claimed Scott Disick was in rehab for substance abuse issues, Disick's lawyer Marty Singer set the record straight to TMZ. Disick is reportedly staying in the All Points North Lodge in Colorado to deal with other mental health struggles stemming from the deaths of his parents in 2013 and 2014, and not drug or alcohol issues.
"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," said Singer. He confirmed that contrary to previous reports, there was no cocaine or alcohol abuse involved in his decision to go to rehab.
Disick was reportedly in the Colorado facility since last Tuesday. Upon learning that a photo of him in the treatment center leaked to the press, he chose to head back to Los Angeles.
"Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," added Singer.
This post was originally published at 6:48 p.m.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick has reportedly checked into rehab, according to a report from E! News. Disick is allegedly seeking help for substance abuse issues at a facility in Colorado, away from his home in Southern California with live-in girlfriend Sofia Richie.
According to E!, it was ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian, whom Disick shares three children with, who encouraged him to get help.
"Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment,” claimed a source for the outlet.
This is not the first time that Disick sought help to deal with substance abuse issues, which have been chronicled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In 2015, Disick checked into rehab facility Cliffside Malibu, a move that was documented on a 2016 episode of the series. In 2017, Disick was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold.
“I definitely went through some hard times,” he revealed to the outlet. “I knew that I had to get rid of being selfish and I knew that I had to be more respectful of my loved ones. I'm really fortunate and happy that I was able to turn everything around and that it wasn't too late."
Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was dedicated to helping Disick deal with emotional issues stemming from the death of both his parents years earlier. Family friend Dave visited him in California to share memories of his deceased parents, something that helped Disick get some closure.
“I think when my parents passed, it was too hard to talk about. As much as I was dreading looking through some photos because I thought it was going to bring out sad memories, I’m happy that Dave brought them with him,” admitted Disick on the show. “The truth is, it brought up so many amazing memories and things that I forgot.”
Refinery29 reached out to Disick for comment.
