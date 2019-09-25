It didn’t work out for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, but maybe moving to Malibu will be a good thing for Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. In an exclusive clip from Disick’s home-flipping E! series Flip It Like Disick, Disick and girlfriend Richie discuss their decision to move to the beachside community. They're already living together, so why not?
In the clip, premiering her on Refinery29, Richie sits on an outdoor couch with Disick, looking at pictures of his house on the computer.
“When I moved in the house did not look like that,” Richie comments, confirming for the first time on camera that the two are already living together. “It was like a bachelor pad.”
Advertisement
When Disick tells Richie that it’s possible to sell his house quickly and look for a place to live in Malibu, Richie says she’s down to change things up.
“I think it would be fun to move, because then maybe I could put my touches on some things,” says Richie.
“You just want a big closet,” jokes Disick.
Though this is the first time the Flip It Like Disick cameras featured Disick and Richie talking about their home life, Richie did suggest the two were living together when she posted an Instagram pic of her and Disick laying in bed with pup Hershela along with the caption "Home."
Disick, who was previously in a relationship with his Keeping Up With the Kardashians co-star Kourtney Kardashian, has been dating Richie since fall of 2017. Despite initially keeping their relationship private, the two have been all over social media lately. For Richie’s 21st birthday in August, Disick gifted his girlfriend an Ashton Martin car. Richie proceeded to call him her “angel” in a social media post.
Disick openly gushes over his girlfriend and the positive impact their relationship has had on him.
“It’s hard, anywhere, to find someone you feel comfortable with. The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” he says in the talking heads portion of the clip. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man, and made things, you know, easier in my life.”
Advertisement
The even better news is that things are currently good with Richie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan: She’s now best buds with Kylie Jenner, Kourtney’s younger sister, and has a good relationship with Kourtney herself, even vacationing with her, Disick, and the kids. Will Keeping Up With the Kardashians feature a housewarming party in Malibu for the couple on a future episode? Stay tuned.
Check out the clip below:
The season finale of Flip It Like Disick airs this Sunday at 10 pm on E!
Advertisement