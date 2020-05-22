With its stunning, sprawling beaches and massive villas, the party city is the definition of paradise during daytime. At night, Ibiza’s nightclubs are its heartbeat. If you’re already mentally putting together your future vacation vision board after watching White Lines, know that most of the series was truly set on the Balearic Islands, though a few scenes take place in mainland Spain and England. Here’s a little bit more about the exact locations where White Lines was filmed.

