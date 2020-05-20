The Major Sex Toy Sale You Won’t Want To Miss This Weekend

Memorial Day's major savings across fashion, beauty, and home are already here for all you early-bird shoppers. And for those who have stayed up-to-date on the best sex toy sales happening during quarantine, there's one holiday-weekend promo in particular that you won't want to miss: Ella Paradis' 60%-off sale.
Starting today and wrapping up on Tuesday, May 26 at 12 a.m. (EST), the sex-perts over at Ella Paradis are gearing up for a mind-blowing sitewide sale where its top-selling vibrators will be up to 60% off. All you need to do is enter promo code MEMDAY at checkout to score the major savings along with free shipping. Not to mention, in addition to saving big on bestselling toys, the sale also includes a few insanely good freebies with any order.
Here's the breakdown of the GWPs (which are first-come, first-serve): Orders totaling $0-$50 will get a free set of heart-shaped bath bombs; orders totaling $50-100 will get a free massage oil trio; orders totaling $100-200 will get a free We-Vibe Powerbank; orders of $200+ will get a free bestselling Better Love G-Spot Hero vibrator.
But that's not all: The last thing to know about the sale is that there's also an entire section of sale-exclusive bundles, which allow you to get the biggest bang for your buck. Shop our favorites below — and enjoy the sweet, sweet satisfaction of carting an amazing deal on a new toy (that will be delivered to your doorstep in just a few business days).
