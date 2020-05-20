Heidi Klum Gets Blonde Highlights At Home — Leaving Fans Divided

Ever since the start of stay-at-home orders, we've been counting down the days until we can finally be reunited with our hairstylists again. Many are longing for the time when our quarantine shags and grown-out dye jobs can be resurrected by professionals, while others have leaned into artfully undone hair color trends. But Heidi Klum seems to have brought her salon home — and it's causing a bit of controversy among fans.
Recruiting the help of celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, Klum shared a photo of herself getting her blonde highlights touched up by the stylist, who appears to be working in what we assume is Klum's backyard. Martin donned gloves, a face mask, and an umbrella complete with armhole cut-outs as he sectioned off Klum’s hair. “Dahhling we found a way!” Klum wrote alongside the photo, in which she wore black lingerie, fishnet tights, matching black pumps, and a face mask.
Klum admitted that the umbrella shield probably didn’t do much to prevent the spread of germs, but she did say in the comments that she hoped it would maybe get a smile or two. “Only you!! Love it,” fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell commented along with a string of laughing emojis.
However, while some fans praised Klum, others questioned whether her at-home dye job followed the safety measures laid out across the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It appears that Klum is quarantining in California, which is currently in Phase 2 of reopening. This means that lower-risk workplaces can reopen with modifications. So far, that includes bookstores, clothing stores, florists, and sporting goods stores. Hair and nail salons, however, are not yet on the approved list confirmed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.
According to the state’s four-phase reopening plan, hair salons will not be permitted to reopen until Phase 3. Stay-at-home orders encourage safe social distancing — but, as many have pointed out, maintaining a six-foot distance is nearly impossible when styling hair. Many hairstylists have expressed fears over whether house-calls could lead to increased spread and delay the reopening of salons even longer. Some states are even issuing fines for hairstylists, who are not considered essential workers, for defying stay-at-home orders. That's why many California colorists are working to provide virtual appointments and at-home dye kits for clients before they can safely meet in the salon again.
Regardless of the comments, Klum seems to be at peace with her decision, and she hasn't issued any response to the backlash yet. According to her Instagram, she's using this time at home to sunbathe in the backyard and film Germany’s Next Top Model in a remote studio — now with a fresh head of blonde highlights.
