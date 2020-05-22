Cardi B Just Unveiled Her Finished Back Tattoo — & It’s Huge

Update: Earlier this week, Cardi B revealed a sneak peek at a massive new back tattoo on Instagram. Today, she gave fans a close-up look at the final product. "Okay, guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months, but I'm finally finished," she wrote alongside the post revealing her new ink. "This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh."