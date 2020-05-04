Ariana Grande Just Revealed Two New Tattoos On Instagram

While some people are determined to come out of quarantine with a newfound knack for baking or floral arrangements, Ariana Grande is set to one day emerge from self-isolation with brand-new music and what appear to be just-revealed arm tattoos.
The singer is currently counting down the days to the release of her new single, Stuck With U featuring Justin Bieber, on Friday; streams and sales of the track will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation. Today, she posted a selfie promoting the song, rocking her trademark ponytail and jet-black eyeliner, and showed off two never-before-seen butterfly tattoos in the process.
Grande first teased the new additions back in January when she hit the Grammys red carpet with a sheer outline of the insect peeking out from her glove, but this is the first we're seeing of the full image. The butterflies join Grande's massive collection of ink, which currently includes over 30 tattoos, from a drawing of the moon on her hand to the Pokémon Eevee.
Grande fans immediately took to social media to freak out over the new designs. "Butterfly tats? YES," one Instagram follower wrote. "These tats tho," another fan chimed in. Once tattoo shops are able to open up again, we wouldn't be surprised to see an uptick in butterfly tats inspired by the singer...
