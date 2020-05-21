Others think she needs to continue her focus on the crisis in Michigan. “I think the first rule of picking a VP is ‘do no harm,’ and I think Gov. Whitmer would be a potentially complicated pick,” said Danny Barefoot, a partner at Anvil Strategies. “It would be hard for her to justify campaigning nationally while leading her state through a crisis. I think it would be less than ideal for the Biden campaign and for Gov. Whitmer for her to have to make tough public health decisions for her state in the context of what will certainly be an ugly presidential race.”