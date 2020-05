Why Trump Threatened To Stop Funding Mail-In Voting In Michigan

Peddling the idea that voting by mail leads to voter fraud doesn’t make it true. In fact, there is no evidence to support it, nor is there evidence that voting by mail gives one party an advantage over the other. Voting-by-mail options have increased in the past decade which has resulted in small, but equivalent increases in voter turnout . Mail-in ballots are largely supported, according to a Pew Research Center study that reports 70% of people are in favor of anyone being allowed to vote by mail if they want to. Though it is viewed positively, the breakdown of responses still shows a party divide with 87% of Democrats and 49% of Republicans supporting the idea.