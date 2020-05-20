A lot has been said about the therapeutic powers of working with your hands lately, whether to combat cabin fever or to cope with the stress of living in a time of great uncertainty. In quarantine, people have taken to baking bread, gardening, and learning how to tie-dye. And while the latter is undoubtedly the most popular fashion trend to have come out of shelter-in-place orders, DIY fashion kits have also seen a demand from fashion-lovers looking to pass time while trying their hand at design.
With interest for at-home activities at an all-time high, fashion designers have been happy to do their part by releasing DIY fashion kits that allow their customers to do everything, from make their own jacket to craft a one-of-a-kind necklace. “We wanted to give people something joyful and mindless to do,” says Roxanne Assoulin on offering kits that allow to recreate her eponymous label’s Instagram-beloved enamel bracelets at home, as well as releasing coloring pages. “There is no wrong way to color in a page or arrange beads. It’s a quick escape for your mind and your eyes and your heart.”
Ahead, eight fashion brands that will allow you to just that, with jewelry kits, embroidery workshops, coloring pages, and more.