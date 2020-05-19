Story from The Bachelor

Jamie Gabrielle Is Wisley Dropping New Music After Listen To Your Heart

Martha Sorren
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
Fans have heard Jamie Gabrielle sing covers of songs every week on Listen To Your Heart, but now Jamie is releasing a new original song for everyone to enjoy. The single — Jamie's very first — was set to release today in time with the finale, but it wasn't quite ready in time. Now "Go To Your Head" will debut on May 22, and fans can already listen to a snippet of it here.
In advance of the song's release, Jamie took to Instagram to post a video of her singing as a child (below). In the caption, she wrote about how much it meant to her to be releasing her own music for the first time — unlike her fellow cast members, Jamie doesn't have any songs on Spotify or iTunes.
"It’s so crazy to think I went from putting on shows for my family, dreaming of one day being a singer, to now getting ready to put my first single out!!!" she wrote. "#GoToYourHead comes out so soon and it has me feeling super sentimental. It’s unreal but I’m so grateful! I want to tell that little girl what she has to look forward to."
Oh my gosh 😂 my mom just sent me this and I am DYING. If I could bottle up the confidence of that little girl it would have saved me from a lot of nerves hahaha but it’s all a journey and that’s the beauty of it 🤷🏻‍♀️ It’s so crazy to think I went from putting on shows for my family, dreaming of one day being a singer, to now getting ready to put my first single out!!! #GoToYourHead comes out so soon and it has me feeling super sentimental. It’s unreal 🥰but I’m so grateful! I want to tell that little girl what she has to look forward to 😭💕 thank you all so much for being on this journey with me. For real. And BY THE WAY @abcnetwork…consider this my audition for your next Disney Singalong 😜🎶

"Go To Your Head" is a song about falling in love — kinda like what she did on the show with Trevor Holmes. In the teaser clip Jamie posted the lyrics go,
"Take a sip from my lips / Let the words I'm saying kick in / Get buzzed,  feel loved / I want you to drink it all up … make you warmer than whisky when you’re with me / I meant what I said / Let it all go to your head." 
Fans waiting for Jamie's single to come out can tide themselves over with some of the videos she's posted of her work on Instagram. In one, she covered Ingrid Michaelson, but most of her recent singing videos are her in her bedroom working on original acoustic tracks. "Myself First" is a song about finally finding self-love and then being able to reciprocate in a relationship:
"I'll Say It" echoes that message of self-love and is for "anybody who understands what it’s like to deal with body image issues, eating disorders, struggles with self-love, and everything in between," according to Jamie's Instagram caption:
And "C'est La Vie" is about seeing the best in life:
Soon, Jamie's single "Go To Your Head" will join her other original songs — could we be getting closer to an album, or even just an EP? She recently teased on Instagram that she has something big in the works that she just couldn't tell anyone about yet. An album or EP would make sense, and she's been churning out originals on her Instagram page that all seem cut from similar cloth.
She's certainly got a fan in Trevor, who keeps liking all of her songs on Instagram... and in her 66,000 followers. They're all eagerly awaiting the full drop of "Go To Your Head" and anything else Jamie has planned for the near future.
