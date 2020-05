When not used as a filming location for shows such as Normal People or advertisements, the Verzano estate is a dreamy Airbnb . That villa is a real location just over 20 miles outside of Rome. You can rent the property's self-contained apartment, with access to the pool and most of the grounds for just $43 a night. The apartment inside the charming villa can accommodate up to six people in two spacious bedrooms. It also has a dining room, living room, kitchenette, and a modern bathroom.