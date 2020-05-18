Recreational travel might be canceled for 2020, but now is as good a time as ever to dream about, and perhaps save up for, what your 2021 travel plans could hold in store. There is no better time to dream about travel than when it's absolutely forbidden.
When Normal People made it's steamy Hulu debut this past April, the ivy-swirled villa from episode eight reminded us all that few things are more achingly romantic than an Italian summer. (See: Call Me By Your Name's bombshell 2016 debut for reference.) Episode eight saw Connel visiting Marianne over the summer at her family's enviable Italian villa.
When not used as a filming location for shows such as Normal People or advertisements, the Verzano estate is a dreamy Airbnb. That villa is a real location just over 20 miles outside of Rome. You can rent the property's self-contained apartment, with access to the pool and most of the grounds for just $43 a night. The apartment inside the charming villa can accommodate up to six people in two spacious bedrooms. It also has a dining room, living room, kitchenette, and a modern bathroom.
This is the sprawling property that sets the scene for episode eight. It's where Marianne and Connell did all the things that happen in lofty Italian villas — cigarette-sharing by the pool and eye-fucking during dinner. Adapted from Sally Rooney's buzzy novel of the same name, Normal People is hailed as the horniest show on TV, no doubt partially thanks to those steamy exchanges in Italy.
