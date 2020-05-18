jeffree star really putting out a palette named 'cremated' when almost 90,000 people just died in this country alone from coronavirus pic.twitter.com/gyFfD9pbYN— Lacey 💫 (@ouiouiskam) May 16, 2020
jeffree the palette is actually beautiful i rly love the colors on it, but the name of the shades and the whole theme in general is js not appropriate rn. keep in mind there are hundreds of thousands of ppl literally dying- anyway u could’ve saved this project for halloween idk— vicky🧸🦋 (@vickychldg) May 16, 2020
hmmmmmm...Jeffree Star makes new eye shadow palette calls it cremated...even the creator of Black Mirror suspended season 6 due to the pandemic impact.— Repzilla (@zillarage) May 15, 2020
probably not the greatest time for a death inspired branding, thoughts? https://t.co/7LXQgJEa37
Why is everyone so upset about the name of @JeffreeStar new palette Cremated? You guys think he named it this during the pandemic? Do your research please! Because he named it this months ago! And you want him to postpone it? He already did once! pic.twitter.com/xMlxcApzb8— Sierra🖤💨 (@s_embry1983) May 17, 2020
I feel so foolish to have supported Jeffree Star for as long as I have. I’ve defended him so many times arguing that he’s grown out of his dark past. Releasing a cremated palette didn’t bother me until I realized one of the shade names is “angel of death”— Nicole Chaney (@nicolestaleyy) May 17, 2020
“Angel of Death” so was that a direct reference to Josef Mengele or are you going for a more obscure Nazi feel to the palette? What the actual fuck is wrong with you and how did nobody on your marketing flag it?— mack: always playing ACNH (@peachsuds) May 17, 2020