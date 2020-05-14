The Sweet Reason Adele Is Reportedly Neighbors With Her Ex

While one in five people admit to texting their ex while under social distancing restrictions, Adele is reportedly doing something even bigger: According to People, Adele lives across the street from ex-husband Simon Konecki.
The reason for the close proximity in the former couple's Los Angeles neighborhood is a sweet one. The couple share their seven-year-old son Angelo, and are able to co-parent more efficiently as neighbors. Adele, who cannot tour or travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, reportedly spends her time cooking for Angelo and helping him with schoolwork, according to People.
Adele and Konecki, the co-founder of eco-friendly bottled water company Life Water, reportedly began dating in 2011. Angelo was born the following year. She confirmed she was married to Konecki in 2017, though when their wedding was remains unclear. In April of 2019, reports stated that Adele and Konecki had split up.
“Adele and her partner have separated,” Adele’s representatives told the Associated Press in an emailed statement. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.”
Adele previously opened up about her supportive partner.
"Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that's so there for me and so loyal and is really part of my core now, that's what made me write about everything I've ever done, because I've got his love," Adele told 60 Minutes in 2015.
At the 2016 BRIT Awards, she also gushed over her now ex-husband.
"I'm so lucky to have you love me the way you do," she said on stage accepting her British Album of the Year award. "Really, really. And to support me — this album was really hard to make, it was. And I think I was a nightmare sometimes, so thank you. And thank you for our lovely son, who is the love of my life.”
Adele isn’t the only person who is in close proximity to their former spouse. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who were previously married and share three children together, are apparently quarantining together with their families. In addition, Wayne Brady and ex-wife Mandie Taketa are also hanging out together between their two nearby homes so they can co-parent daughter Maile Brady.
