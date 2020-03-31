One Celebrity Is Bravely Quarantined With His Ex & Her New Boyfriend

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations Mr. Fox! You did it! Thank you friends & family for being a part of this homecoming. Flirting w/ Forever by @mrbradybaby 🦊 We love you. We are so proud of you. #flirtingwithforever #teamfox @maskedsingerfox @pkmusic @thaheavyweights #familyiseverything #musicislife