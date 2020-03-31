One Celebrity Is Bravely Quarantined With His Ex & Her New Boyfriend

If you are seeking whole coronavirus quarantine content, look no further than Wayne Brady explaining why he’s social distancing with his ex-wife and her boyfriend.
Brady was married to Mandie Taketa from 1999 to 2008, and the former couple shares 17-year-old daughter Maile Brady. In an interview with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans — who spoke with Brady via webcam from their respective homes — Brady explained that he and Taketa are doing things a little differently than some divorced couples.
“My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different and very special situation than a lot of people who co-parent,” Brady explained to Evans. “For the entire duration of [Maile’s] life, we have co-parented as best friends. We’ve lived seven minutes away from each other, at the most. Right now, we live virtually next door to each other."
Brady admitted that their "quarantine is a little different" because the two now "quarantine between both of our homes."
"I’ve got a big backyard and lots of land, so we both share this space," Brady told Access Hollywood. "So Mandie, her boyfriend Jason [Fordham], my daughter Maile, we are a family. We are a new nuclear family.”
Brady added that “moments like this bring [a family] closer together,” and that they’ve been spending time making TikToks, playing games, writing songs, and walking their dogs.
It’s not just calls for social distancing that brought this family together. Brady and Taketa’s social media proves they are still close, with Taketa congratulating her ex for winning season 2 of The Masked Singer.
Congratulations Mr. Fox! You did it! Thank you friends & family for being a part of this homecoming. Flirting w/ Forever by @mrbradybaby 🦊 We love you. We are so proud of you. #flirtingwithforever #teamfox @maskedsingerfox @pkmusic @thaheavyweights #familyiseverything #musicislife
Brady and Taketa are even working together to produce family content for BYU TV, according to his recent post.
The Squad! With fam and God, things happen y’all! Yesterday at The TCAs, Mandie and I, thanks to our partnership w @byutv get to begin our dreams of producing good family content with a mission! I love my family @mailebrady_ and @mandieadell. Thanks to @j2pix @contourbygettyimages for the great pics !
Brady previously gave fans a glimpse into his quarantine life when he shared a TikTok dance challenge featuring his "new nuclear family."
“The Brady-Taketa-Fordham Fam doing our thing with this Social Distancing! Follow @mailbrayyy03 on TikTok! Take this family time and be safe!” Brady wrote.
