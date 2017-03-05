After months of keeping us all guessing, Adele has finally confirmed that she is indeed married to long-term partner Simon Konecki.
The Grammy award winning singer made the announcement on stage during her concert in Brisbane, Australia, over the weekend. The couple, who share son Angelo, have kept us guessing for a few years about the official status of their relationship (even though it's been clear to everyone they're crazy about each other).
The singer revealed the news while talking to the crowd about her song “Someone Like You.”
"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record,” Adele said, according to Billboard. "Because as bad as a break-up can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now."
Once again, Adele says something completely, utterly relateable.
This isn't the first time the singer has let this news slip out, Accepting the award for Album of the Year at the Grammys, the Brit referred to her longtime love, Simon Konecki, as her "husband."
“Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband, and my son — you’re the only reason I do it," she said during the emotional speech.
The couple are suspected of tying the knot around Christmas, but nothing has been officially confirmed. Her speech last night would seem to support reports of a wedding. What's more, she and Konecki both sported bands on their left ring fingers.
We're still waiting for the photos, because who doesn't want to see Adele's wedding gown?
