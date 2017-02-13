Adele Gave A Shoutout To Her “Husband” At The Grammys

In between gushing over Beyoncé and making her actual, estranged father very uncomfortable, Adele may have let some major life news slip at the Grammys last night. Accepting the award for Album of the Year, the British singer referred to her longtime love, Simon Konecki, as her "husband." “Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband, and my son — you’re the only reason I do it," she said during the emotional speech. Hold up: husband? Though Adele and Konecki, with whom she has son Angelo, have been suspected of tying the knot around Christmas, nothing has been officially confirmed. Her speech last night would seem to support reports of a wedding. What's more, she and Konecki both sported bands on their left ring fingers. Just to add a little bit of mystery, though, the "Hello" crooner called Konecki "my partner" in her press room interviews, E! notes. Partner, husband... does it really matter? The message remains the same: A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, a.k.a. this guy is her main man. Of course, should she decide to share a dreamy wedding photo album, we'd be all over it.
