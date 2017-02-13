Adele Got Weirdly Intimate While Thanking Her Manager

Adele's family relationships appear to be really, really complicated. Or so one would gather from her acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys. The "Hello" singer was onstage accepting the award for Record of the Year, when she thanked her manager in this, well, very strange, and vaguely incest-y way. "We've been together for 10 years, and love you like you're my dad," she gushed, before realizing how weird that actually sounds. But wait, it gets weirder. "I don't love my dad, that's the thing," she continued. "I love you like I would love my dad!" There is nothing quite like Adele being truly Adele. And the family comparisons didn't even end there. The singer went on to thank Beyonce, and asked her to play a special role in her life.